Fire officials: Dorchester blaze that displaced 6 families sparked by fireworks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A four-alarm blaze that forced six families from their homes early Friday morning was sparked by fireworks, officials said.

Crews responding to Mount Everett Street around 1:30 a.m. found flames coming from the rear porches of two homes.

A preliminary investigation suggests that illegal fireworks started the fire at one home before it extended to a second triple-decker next door, fire officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

Dorthy Wideman was inside one of the homes when the blaze started.

“We heard the fireworks, the loud noises, and everything, and then I heard some bamming on the door, saying ‘Bam, bam, get out, get out,’” she recalled. “I looked out the window and saw the fire; yelled at my sister to come down. At first, it’s just disbelief, definitely, and then after a while, I’m calling family and I’m crying.”

The American Red Cross is assisting the roughly 20 people who were displaced.

The blaze resulted in about $1 million worth of damage for both buildings.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)