Fire officials: Dozens displaced after laundry room fire in Mattapan apartment complex

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several dozen people were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Mattapan Saturday but no one was injured, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion at 110 Livermore St. in Mattapan at 12:30 p.m. and found a gas-fed fire in the laundry room, officials said.

No one was injured and the building was evacuated. Officials said the fire caused $200,000 in damages and the Red Cross and city agencies are assisting displaced residents.

