BOSTON (WHDH) - A car slammed into an RV early Sunday morning in Roslindale.

Fire officials were called to the scene to empty a propane tank damaged in the accident.

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and Blankemore Street.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional information has been released.

