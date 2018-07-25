Fire officials identify elderly woman killed in Hopkinton, NH blaze

HOPKINTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials have identified the elderly woman who died in a fire in Hopkinton, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Beverly Johnson, 85, was found dead inside a home on Pine Street, Acting State Fire Marshal Maxim Schultz said in a statement Wednesday.

Her manner of death was determined to be accidental with the cause of death being thermal and inhalation injuries related to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information related to the fire is encouraged to contact Investigator Anthony Booth of the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289.

