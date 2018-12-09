Fire officials identify firefighter killed while battling fierce 5-alarm Worcester blaze

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A firefighter died early Sunday morning while battling a raging, five-alarm blaze that broke out in a Worcester apartment building.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a multi-family home on Lowell Street around 4 a.m. found dense black smoke pouring from the windows and flames shooting out of the second and third floor.

The firefighter, 36-year-old Christopher Roy, became trapped on the second floor was later pronounced dead, according to Fire Chief Michael Lavoie.

“December has proven to be the cruelest month of the year for the Worcester Fire Department,” Mayor Joseph Petty said.

Roy has been with the Worcester Fire Department for two and a half years where he worked out of the Webster Square station. He leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter.

“This is a difficult day for the Worcester Fire Department and particularly painful as this is the week we remember and mourn the passing of Worcester firefighter John Davies and the six who perished in the cold storage fire,” Lavoie said.

Another firefighter was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The American Red Cross has responded to the scene and is assisting the nearly a dozen displaced residents.

Oscar Mosquete, who lives in the building, recalled the tense scene after the blaze broke out.

“We see the smoke coming out and we get out there,” he said. “We called everybody.”

Residents say they believe the fire started in the basement of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials are expected to provide an update at 10 a.m.

