Fire officials identify victim of deadly Nashua, NH house fire

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Fire officials have identified the 58-year-old man who perished in a fire in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Glen Davis, of Nashua, was pronounced dead after being pulled from a fire at 8 Meadowbrook Drive, according to New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi and Nashua Fire Chief Brian Rhodes.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the cause of death to be smoke inhalation and the manner of death to be accidental. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)