Fire officials investigating after 2 women taken to the hospital for crashes in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton fire officials are investigating two separate crashes on Friday night that sent two women to the hospital, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on Belmont Street around 10 p.m. found two cars collided near Stonehill College, fire officials said.

A 46-year-old woman was flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

Her children, ages 10, nine and seven, were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The other driver was not injured.

Fire crews later were responding to a pedestrian struck in the parking lot of Maguire’s Restaurant on Foundry Street in North Easton when they found a 26-year-old woman in need of medical attention, authorities said.

She was taken to Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School and then flown to Tufts Medical Center for severe injuries to her lower legs, fire officials said.

Stoughton fire officials also assisted at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

