Fire officials investigating after building near Lake Winnipesaukee goes up in flames

MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials investigating after a building near Lake Winnipesaukee goes up in flames.

Cell phone video captured the moments a large fire consumed the service building at the Meredith Marina on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Ashley Dunn said she could see the flames and smoke as she pulled into work at a nearby veterinarian office — and then came the explosions.

“That was the biggest thing we have oxygen tanks here for surgery and things so we were turning off all of the oxygen and had all of our car keys on us ready if the police officer said that any more explosions were a concern,” she said.

From a distance, smoke could be seen filling the air.

Meredith Fire Chief Ken Jones said the call came in just before 5 p.m. and by the time they arrived, the service building was fully engulfed.

Ann-Marie DeWitt shot some video of the fire and told 7NEWS she could see ashes coming across the bay and heard a few explosions.

No one was inside the building at the time and firefighters say while the weather created a challenge they managed to keep the flames contained to the building.

“Pretty much we kept the burn to the building,” Jones said. “We did lose a total of four boats two or three other ones have taken heat.”

Jones said it is likely that the explosions were caused by gas and oil in the building.

Fire officials said that some contamination did get into the lake.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)