Fire officials investigating after car found burned in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating after a car was found burned in Brockton on Monday.
Fire crews responding to the former Toys-R-Us on Campanelli Drive about 6 a.m. found the vehicle charred with plastic melting off of the doors.
Officials are treating the incident as suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 800-682-9229.
