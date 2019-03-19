Fire officials investigating after car found burned in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating after a car was found burned in Brockton on Monday.

Fire crews responding to the former Toys-R-Us on Campanelli Drive about 6 a.m. found the vehicle charred with plastic melting off of the doors.

Officials are treating the incident as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 800-682-9229.

Shortly before 6 this morning, an automobile was found buring behind the former Toys-R-Us on Campanelli Drive. Fire is under investigation be BFD and BPD. If you have any information on this fire call Please call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229 @MayorBillCarp @MassDFS pic.twitter.com/6SiIIwsnFK — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) March 19, 2019

