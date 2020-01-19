Fire officials investigating after driver is thrown from their vehicle, killed in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a deadly crash after a person was thrown from their vehicle and killed after hitting a tree in Brockton.

Emergency crews responding to the crash on Main Street said the victim was taken to the hospital following the crash.

The victim later died.

No additional information was immediately available.

