LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - State fire officials are searching for the cause of a fire in Lowell late Friday night that left one person dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 144 Appleton Street around 9 p.m. found heavy smoke coming from the front of the building and one person seriously injured outside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. Other residents managed to evacuate safely.

After learning that another person was still inside, firefighters entered the building and found them unresponsive. The person, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine their cause of the death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lowell Fire Department, Lowell Police Department, State Police assigned to the Middlesex DA’s office, and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

