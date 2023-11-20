REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A trailer went up in flames in Revere overnight, casting a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

Video from the scene shows the trailer on Pratt Court fully engulfed in flames.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

