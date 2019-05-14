Fire officials investigating after vehicles go up in flames in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire fire officials are investigating after three vehicles went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of multiple cars on fire in an alley adjacent to several multi-family homes about 4:25 a.m. found two BMWs fully ablaze in the rear parking area and a third vehicle that was beginning to catch on fire, according to District Fire Chief Mike Gamache.

Despite multiple explosions and downed power lines, Gamache said the firefighters quickly established a hose line and contained the fire before it could spread to any of the nearby homes.

The fire, which caused an estimated $30,000 in damage, remains under investigation.

