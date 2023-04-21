TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are working to determine what caused an apparent house explosion in Truro as crews continue to battle hot spots in the area, officials said.

Crews from several towns responded to assist with the flames.

Video from the scene showed debris scattered across the area and a home reduced to rubble.

No additional information was immediately available.

