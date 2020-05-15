Fire officials investigating Billerica blaze that left 1 hospitalized

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Billerica.

Emergency crews responding to the fire on Kenmar Drive on Friday found flames coming from inside of the complex.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

