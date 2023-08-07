DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident was able to escape a fast-moving fire in Dedham before it completely destroyed their 100-year-old home.

Shocking video from the scene of the blaze on Schiller Road showed fierce flames consuming the single-family home.

Fire officials say the fire initially broke out on the front porch and that crews had to work around a melted power line that was sparking in front of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

