Fire officials investigating blaze that torched historic barn at Endicott Estate in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fast-moving blaze that consumed a historic barn at the Endicott Estate in Dedham early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a report from a Lyft driver who noticed flames around 2 a.m. found the barn engulfed in flames, according to Dedham fire officials.

The fire was so intense that crews were forced to fight the fire from the outside.

The director of the estate said the loss of the barn, which has been there since the 1800s, is a big loss for the community.

A neighbor who lives nearby agreed, saying, “It is very sad because this is such a part of Dedham people pride themselves on living around the estate and it is just a great place for people to meet and walk their dogs and watch the weddings — it’s fabulous.”

There were no reported injuries.

The remaining section of the barn will be leveled Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

