Fire officials investigating Bridgewater State University chapel fire

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a small fire that broke out inside of the Bridgewater State University chapel early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire at St. Basil Chapel on Park Avenue just after midnight found heavy smoke coming from the first-floor hallway, according to the Bridgewater Fire Department.

The flames were ignited inside an office and were extinguished around 12:40 p.m.

The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation though firefighters do not believe it to be suspicious.

