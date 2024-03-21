CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Carver Wednesday night that left one person dead and another injured.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 222 Tremont St. around 11 p.m. found heavy fire from a two-story house and learned that a person was still trapped inside, according to Fire Chief Craig Weston.

Crews entered and quickly found a man on the first floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim escaped from the house. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries and condition are unknown.

There were no other injuries.

Wareham firefighters provided coverage at Carver’s central station.

The cause remains under investigation by the Carver Fire Department with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

