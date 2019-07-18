Fire officials investigating cause of 2-alarm Brockton blaze

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A home went up in flames in Brockton early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to 56 Sinclair Road around 2:30 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the house, according to the Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Brian Nardelli.

“There was fire coming through the roof upon arrival when we first got here, so it made it a little bit difficult,” he said.

All occupants made it out safely as crews worked to put out the two-alarm blaze, Nardelli added.

The cause remains under investigation.

Scene in Brockton on Sinclair Road. 2-alarm fire this morning. According to @Brockton_Fire everyone got out & no injuries. Fire is under investigation. #7News pic.twitter.com/P6w0MmqRC1 — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) July 18, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)