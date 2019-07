DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A home went up in flames in Dorchester Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responding to the 2 and a half story home 83 Park Street around 7:45 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.