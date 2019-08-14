Fire officials investigating cause of 2-alarm Orange blaze

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A home went up in flames in Orange Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a structure on Mossbrook Road around 7 a.m. found a barn fully engulfed with flames spreading to the home, according to a release issued by the department.

Fire officials said a man and his 5-year-old son were inside at the time but were able to crawl to safety through a first-floor window thanks to a good Samaritan.

Crews say this was a frustrating fight because there were no fire hydrants nearby and they were forced to source their water from a pond on Route 78.

Firfighters remained on scene until about 1 p.m. putting out hot spots.

No one was injured.

The home is a total loss.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

