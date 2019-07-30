Fire officials investigating cause of 2-alarm Stoneham blaze

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A home went up in flames in Stoneham Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to the three-story wood-frame home on Pomeworth St. around 1:45 p.m. found heavy smoke and a small fire inside one of the bedrooms, according to a release issued by the department.

Residents were able to safely excavate the home uninjured.

Stoneham Fire Department, Stoneham Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

