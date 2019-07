HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A home went up in flames in Hampton, New Hampshire Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Dover Avenue found heavy fire coming from the house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Photos from the scene of the structure fire Dover Ave in Hampton NH. Fire is knocked down. Multiple mutual aid agencies on scene. Traffic backed up NB on Ocean Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/yznCWApoic — Joel Albair (@nepatsfan57) July 27, 2019

