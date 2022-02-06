BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people have been displaced after firefighters knocked down a 2-alarm house fire in South Boston overnight.

Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a 3-story home on National Street found flames on the second and third floors, according to Boston fire officials.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading despite battling icy condition, firefighters said.

The fire caused approximately $350,000 worth of damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies responded to a fire on the 2nd and 3rd floors at 14 National St. South Boston. This is a 3 story attached occupied building. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/P9daVsIQEz — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 6, 2022

Heavy fire knocked down , companies were able to contain the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. Great job by all Having dealing with tight conditions and overhead wires icy conditions on a hill. pic.twitter.com/29CtTvn9JZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 6, 2022

