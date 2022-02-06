BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people have been displaced after firefighters knocked down a 2-alarm house fire in South Boston overnight.
Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a 3-story home on National Street found flames on the second and third floors, according to Boston fire officials.
Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading despite battling icy condition, firefighters said.
The fire caused approximately $350,000 worth of damage.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
