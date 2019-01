PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Pembroke, New Hampshire battled a house blaze late Thursday night.

Flames broke out on Kimball Street around 10 p.m.

Firefighters could be seen spraying water into a window on the second floor to combat the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)