WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house blaze in Watertown early Friday morning.

Flames sparked on the third floor of the home on Spruce Street before getting into the walls around 2 a.m., fire officials said.

The people and animals inside were able to self-evacuate from the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)