Fire officials investigating Chelsea blaze that left man dead, dozens displaced

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fast-moving three-alarm fire that ripped through two multi-family homes in Chelsea Friday evening and left one man dead and 31 people displaced.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire in a two-family home on Watts Street about 5 p.m. were met with heavy smoke and intense flames. The fire, which started in the rear of the first floor, eventually spread to a three-family home on Highland Street.

The body of a man in his 30s was later found in a small room near the rear of 48 Watts St., officials said.

His name has not been released.

Alehandro Castillo, who owns and lives in the building on Highland Street, said the fire spread up his siding and damaged his roof.

Castillo said he made sure everyone inside to get out, including his wife, who he says is sick from diabetes.

Thirty-one people were displaced between the two buildings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

