PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local fire officials are searching for the cause of an early morning fire that consumed a mobile home in Peabody and left a man dead and a neighbor hospitalized.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a mobile home on Newbury Street around 5:30 a.m. said they could see the flames from nearby Route 1 and raced to keep the fire from spreading to nearby mobile homes, fire officials said.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews found the body of a man inside. His name has not been released.

A woman in her 70s who lived next door was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)