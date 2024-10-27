MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an outdoor fire that claimed a woman’s life in Millbury on Saturday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported brush fire in the area of the Blackstone River Bikeway near Route 146 around 8:30 p.m. found a woman in an encampment where the fire is believed to have originated, according to a statement issued by Millbury Police Chief Brian S. Lewos, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

The woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

The path remains open to the public.

