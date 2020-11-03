QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died in a Quincy house fire on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a house fire on Edwin Street reported on fatality, Quincy police said.

Edwin Street from Hollis Avenue to Faxon Road has been closed as crews work to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)