UNITY, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials are searching for the cause of a mobile home fire in Unity, New Hampshire on Sunday night that left a person dead.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Quaker City Road around 6 p.m. found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames and extinguished the fire. A subsequent search of the home uncovered a person dead. Their name has not been released.

The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to verify their identity and confirm their cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)