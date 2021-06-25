NORTHWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fire in Northwood, New Hampshire that left one person dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported blaze on First New Hampshire Turnpike around 8:30 p.m. Thursday found the building on fire and tried to locate and rescue a person who was reportedly trapped on the second floor, accoding to a statement issued Friday by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Northwood Fire Chief Mark Tetreault, and Northwood Police Chief Glen Drolet.

The person was later located and declared dead. Their name has not been released.

One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening burn injury.

The cause and manner of the victim’s death is being investigated by the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

