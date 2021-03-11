Fire officials investigating deadly Seabrook, NH house fire

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Seabrook, New Hampshire late Wednesday night that left one person dead.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 21 Spruce Court around 10:15 p.m. successfully rescued one resident from the home and transported them to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi.

Another occupant of the residence was found dead at the scene after the fire was extinguished. That person’s name has not been released.

The cause of the remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)