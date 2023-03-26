DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire in Dennis on Sunday morning that left two people dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Niblick Road around 7 a.m. found smoke showing from the two-story duplex, according to a statement issued by Dennis Fire Chief Robert Brown, Dennis Police Chief John Brady, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters located two adult occupants, a man and a woman, inside.

They were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Their names have not been released.

A dog also died in the fire.

The cause of the remains under investigation.

In a statement, Dennis Fire Chief Robert Brown said, “It’s too early to say how the fire started, but we know there were no working smoke alarms in the unit where it began. Please check your smoke alarms today to be sure they’re working properly on every level of your home.”

