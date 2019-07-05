Fire officials investigating Dorchester blaze that left 13 displaced

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A blaze that broke out in a multi-family home in Dorchester on Friday night left more than a dozen displaced.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at 351 Geneva Ave. around 10 p.m. found heavy smoke and fire pouring out of the rear of the building.

District Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said 13 people were displaced by the blaze, which caused an estimated $75,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

District Fire Chief Erik Pettaway briefs the media, there were 13 people displaced @RedCross to help with housing. Damages estimated at 75,000. BFD-FIU to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/6RkO2gT5kN — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 6, 2019

At approximately 10:00 pm a fire at a three family at 351 Geneva Ave Dorchester.Arriving companies had fire showing from the rear of the building. All residents were safely evacuated. pic.twitter.com/hOJoNcGAjP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 6, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)