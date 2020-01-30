Fire officials investigating Eastie blaze that displaced 15

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials are investigating a blaze that scorched a building in East Boston Thursday night and left 15 residents displaced.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 35 Eutaw St. around 9:20 p.m. found fire on the third floor.

The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help find housing for those left out in the cold.

The cause remains under investigation.

At approximately 9:20 a building fire at 35 Eutaw St. East Boston . Fire on the 3rd floor of a 3. 1/2 story attached . A Second alarm was ordered,all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/iM1gEkdczg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2020

Companies are making up there are no injuries to report. Damages are estimated at 300,000. There are 15 residents displaced.@COB_ONS and @RedCrossMA to help find housing. BFD- FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/GKDy39IKkb — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2020

