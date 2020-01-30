Fire officials investigating Eastie blaze that displaced 15

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials are investigating a blaze that scorched a building in East Boston Thursday night and left 15 residents displaced.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 35 Eutaw St. around 9:20 p.m. found fire on the third floor.
The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.
The Red Cross has been contacted to help find housing for those left out in the cold.
The cause remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)