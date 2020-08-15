Fire officials investigating fatal blaze in Bristol, NH

BRISTOL, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fatal fire in Bristol, New Hampshire Saturday, firefighters said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Nyberg Road at 2:15 p.m. found a mobile home on fire, officials said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze but one person inside was not able to escape and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified. No other information was immediately available.

