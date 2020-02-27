Fire officials investigating fatal garage fire in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fatal garage fire in Oxford on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to the scene on Sacrappa Road found heavy smoke emanating from the two-story garage, according to photos taken of the blaze.

One person was pulled from the building and taken to a hospital, where they later died.

The Oxford Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and to the Office of the Worcester District Attorney are working jointly to determine the cause of the fire.

