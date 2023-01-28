HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a blaze in Haverhill that left one person and their pet dog dead, offcials said.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4:45 p.m. found smoke showing from the second floor of a multi-family home, according to a joint statement issued by Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Inside, firefighters found one person and one canine who had succumbed to fatal injuries. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit of origin. The person’s name has not been released.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under joint investigation by the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the Essex DA and State Fire Marshal.

