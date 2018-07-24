Fire officials investigating fatal Hopkinton, NH blaze

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an early morning fire in Hopkinton that left one person dead.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at 381 Pine St. about 12:25 a.m. Monday found one occupant outside the home and one unaccounted for, acting State Fire Marshal Maxim Schultz said in a press release.

The unaccounted for occupant, whose name has not been released, was later found dead inside the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday to make a positive identification of the victim, Shultz said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigator Anthony Booth at 603-223-4289.

