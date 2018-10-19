Fire officials investigating fatal Orange blaze

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fatal fire in Orange on Friday.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 34 West Main St. needed to use heavy equipment to recover the victim after the building collapsed, according to a spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office. A second person was hospitalized.

Neither of the victims’ names have been released.

The fire is being investigated by the Orange fire and police departments and state troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

