Fire officials investigating fatal Pittsfield blaze

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fatal fire in Pittsfield on Saturday.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a residence at Lake Onota Village just before 4 a.m. found the home heavily engulfed in flames and smoke, according to a release issued by Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

Three people, whose names have not been released, died in the fire.

Two other residents made it out safely and were transported to the Berkshire Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

According to Harrington, the home suffered significant damage and a nearby residence was also damaged.

The fire is being investigated by the Pittsfield Fire Department, the Pittsfield Police Department, members of the State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and detectives from the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

