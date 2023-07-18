PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shed fire in Palmer on Monday that left one person dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire in the area of 17 West Ware Road around 1:15 p.m. found a shed fully involved near the rear of the residence, Palmer Fire Chief William J. Bernat Jr, Palmer Police Chief Christopher J. Burns, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said in a joint statement.

One resident who had been unaccounted for was later found dead in the shed. Their name has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Our hearts go out to this man’s family and loved ones,” Bernat said in a statement. “On behalf of the Palmer Fire Department, I want to express our sincere condolences on their tragic loss.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)