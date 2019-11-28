Fire officials investigating fire that left Dighton home with major damage

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating after a house went up in flames in Dighton on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire around 6 p.m. at a single-family home with an attached in-law apartment on Lincoln Ave. found heavy smoke and fire showing from the garage.

Crews from Rehoboth and Taunton were ordered to the scene to assist.

Crews were able to known down the fire but the residents are unable to return home and are staying with family in the area.

No one was injured.

Fire Chief Christopher Maguy estimates the damages to be between $100,000 to $150,000.

Lincoln Ave. was shut down while crews battled the flames and is not expected to reopen until late Thursday evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

