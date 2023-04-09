HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an early morning fire in Hopkinton that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Hayward Street around 1:15 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the house and immediately requested mutual aid, according to Hopkinton Fire Chief William Miller.

When they learned that there were still two people in the house, crews made an aggressive internal search and found a senior man in a hallway and a senior female in a bedroom, Miller said.

The man was pronounced dead at Milford Regional Medical Center. His name has not been released.

The woman was taken to a Boston hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A dog also died in the fire.

No operating smoke detectors were found in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hopkinton Fire Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)