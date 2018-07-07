Fire officials investigating house fire in Dunstable

DUNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) – Firefighters were called to the home on Thorndike Street at approximately 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

People driving by first noticed the flames shooting from the home. When crews arrived, the house was covered by fire.

Neighbors said the house had recently been unoccupied.

The fire is being investigated as suspicious, and those living nearby hope they can figure out what exactly happened.

No firefighters were injured fighting the fire.

Investigators have asked anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-682-9229.

