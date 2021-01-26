Fire officials investigating intense Natick blaze that left man dead

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was found dead after intense flames tore through a Natick home early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Longfellow Road around 2 a.m. began to attack the fire from the outside due to the intensity of the flames, which had spread throughout the house, according to Natick Fire Chief Mike Lentini.

Crews learned that a man may still be inside and located him dead in the rear of the home, Lentini said.

His name has not been released.

The victim’s wife was able to get out of the house, Lentini added.

Neighbor Tim Keene recalled how powerful the fire was.

“The flames were getting bigger and bigger by the moment, it seemed,” he said. “We were standing over here and we could feel the heat from it and it was just, I had never seen anything like it, the way it grew and how big it got. It was wild.”

The fire is believed to have started in the back of the home but the cause remains under investigation.

Natick Fire Chief confirms one person was killed in a house fire.@7News pic.twitter.com/ZOd3j4hXAS — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) January 26, 2021

