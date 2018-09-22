Fire officials investigating Kingston, NH building fire

EAST KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out inside an auto salvage building in southern New Hampshire.

Crews responded to a fire in a building on New Boston Road in Kingston Saturday afternoon.

The street has reopened after being closed for a brief period of time while fire crews extinguished the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

