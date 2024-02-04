LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fire in Littleton, New Hampshire on Saturday morning that left one person dead.

Crews responding to a report of smoke in a residential structure at 12 Hilltop Manner Extension around 9:39 a.m. found one person dead inside the home, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Littleton Fire Chief Chad G. Miller and Littleton Police Chief Paul J. Smith.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is active and ongoing by members of the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, Littleton Fire Department, and the Littleton Police Department.

Positive identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of their death, is pending an autopsy. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

